CAE (NYSE:CAE) PT Raised to C$41.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price objective raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CAE. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Desjardins downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.99. 13,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,670. CAE has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -241.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CAE in the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CAE by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 36,701 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,307,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAE by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 275,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 37,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CAE by 1,518.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

