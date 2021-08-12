CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Desjardins

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Desjardins in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$40.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s current price.

CAE has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on CAE to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on CAE to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.67.

CAE stock traded down C$2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$36.50. 1,111,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,452. CAE has a 52-week low of C$18.50 and a 52-week high of C$39.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -209.77.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$894.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$921.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CAE will post 1.4719131 earnings per share for the current year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

