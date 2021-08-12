CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Critical Review

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) and CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and CalAmp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Brewing $90,000.00 18.69 -$1.32 million N/A N/A CalAmp $308.59 million 1.38 -$56.31 million $0.06 201.50

BrewBilt Brewing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CalAmp.

Profitability

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and CalAmp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -1,533.95% CalAmp -13.16% 0.21% 0.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BrewBilt Brewing and CalAmp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A CalAmp 1 0 4 0 2.60

CalAmp has a consensus target price of $14.90, indicating a potential upside of 23.24%. Given CalAmp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CalAmp is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Risk and Volatility

BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.91, meaning that its share price is 291% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CalAmp has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.1% of CalAmp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of CalAmp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CalAmp beats BrewBilt Brewing on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile

BrewBilt Brewing Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also provides CalAmp Telematics Cloud platform, such as cloud-based application enablement and telematics service platforms that facilitate integration of its own applications, as well as those of third parties, through open application programming interfaces; and software as a service applications. In addition, the company offers professional services, including project management, engineering services, and installation services. It sells its products and services to customers in the automotive, insurance, transportation and logistics, government, K12, industrial and construction equipment markets through direct sales organization, a channel partner program, and sales representatives, as well as its Websites and digital platform. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

