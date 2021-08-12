Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,665,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,204 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Calix were worth $126,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Calix by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Calix in the first quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALX opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.66. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

CALX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $59,301.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,869.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $908,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,290 shares of company stock worth $16,575,701 over the last three months. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

