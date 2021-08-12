Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Callaway Golf updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Callaway Golf stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.19. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $2,663,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ELY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

