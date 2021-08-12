Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) shares fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $8.90. 83,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,337,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -52.35 and a beta of 4.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAN. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 14.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

