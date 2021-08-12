Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%.

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,894,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.55. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.67. Canada Goose has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $50.05.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOS. TheStreet cut Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.72.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

