Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CM. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.38.

Shares of NYSE:CM traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.46. 294,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,542. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $72.07 and a 12 month high of $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.14. The firm has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,740,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,012,000 after acquiring an additional 147,260 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 29,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

