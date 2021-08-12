Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 111,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,485,053 shares.The stock last traded at $108.48 and had previously closed at $108.01.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,709,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

