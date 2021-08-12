Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$34.75. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at C$34.39, with a volume of 188,837 shares traded.

CWB has been the subject of several research reports. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.88.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 11.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$34.62.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$247.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$244.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

In related news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji acquired 10,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$34.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$341,563.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$654,947.05.

About Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.