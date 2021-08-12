Cano Health Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 39,655 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 765% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,587 call options.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Cano Health stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17. Cano Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,958,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,047,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,176,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Cano Health during the second quarter worth about $303,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

