Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA) Director Christopher James Berlet Purchases 100,000 Shares

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA) Director Christopher James Berlet bought 100,000 shares of Canuc Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$22,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,031,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,206,930.
Shares of CVE CDA traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,979. The company has a quick ratio of 11.64, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Canuc Resources Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$21.84 million and a PE ratio of -4.65.
Canuc Resources Company Profile
Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Canuc Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canuc Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.