Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA) Director Christopher James Berlet Purchases 100,000 Shares

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA) Director Christopher James Berlet bought 100,000 shares of Canuc Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$22,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,031,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,206,930.

Shares of CVE CDA traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,979. The company has a quick ratio of 11.64, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Canuc Resources Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$21.84 million and a PE ratio of -4.65.

Canuc Resources Company Profile

Canuc Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal projects and oil and gas properties in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily holds interest in the San Javier Project that consists of 17 mineral concessions comprising silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

