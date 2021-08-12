Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Capital Product Partners posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 40.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPLP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

NASDAQ CPLP opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $224.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 90.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. 16.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

