Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) PT Raised to $26.00

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 341.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

CRDF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 10,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,643. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $232.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.74.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 5,830.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 626.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 89,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 339.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,225 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 21.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 321,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 56,028 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 26.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 49,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 83.4% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

