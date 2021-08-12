Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.600-$5.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CAH opened at $51.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.