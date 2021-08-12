CareCloud’s (MTBC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CareCloud in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CareCloud from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.42.

MTBC stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,822. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $122.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.87.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). CareCloud had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $34.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CareCloud will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $170,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 53,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $428,210.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,539,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,494,203.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,381 shares of company stock worth $1,586,359. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CareCloud by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CareCloud by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in CareCloud by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 27,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

