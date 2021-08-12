CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert Sells 21,824 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 21,824 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $652,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Langley Steinert sold 22,332 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $679,116.12.

On Friday, August 6th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $870,146.92.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $408,624.80.

On Monday, August 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $406,945.52.

On Friday, July 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $402,887.26.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $398,129.30.

On Monday, July 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $403,447.02.

On Friday, July 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $398,129.30.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $403,167.14.

On Monday, July 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $382,735.90.

CARG traded up $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $30.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,037. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54.

Several research firms have issued reports on CARG. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarGurus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 142.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 14.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 16.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

