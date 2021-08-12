CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Rating Increased to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarGurus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.89. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54.

In other news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $248,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,473.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 3,208 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $98,293.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,455.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 543,336 shares of company stock valued at $15,091,292 over the last ninety days. 21.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CarGurus by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 16.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at $206,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

