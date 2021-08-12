Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) CEO Sells $13,908,045.60 in Stock

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total value of $13,908,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

D Christian Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

On Friday, August 6th, D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of Carlisle Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total value of $7,510,231.17.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $206.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $206.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.23.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

CSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $110,447,000 after buying an additional 22,873 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 226,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.