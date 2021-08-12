Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) VP Scott C. Selbach Sells 21,021 Shares

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $4,275,881.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE CSL traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,618. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $206.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.23%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

