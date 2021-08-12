Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $242,000 Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

CHKP stock opened at $122.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $109.07 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.00.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CHKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

