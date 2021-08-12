Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Invests $216,000 in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 38,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stephens raised Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, reduced their price target on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.72 million. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

