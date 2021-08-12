Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Invests $272,000 in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 350,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,694,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $648,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,802,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL opened at $483.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.78. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $285.92 and a 1 year high of $495.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.50, for a total transaction of $1,582,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total value of $7,237,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,077 shares of company stock worth $20,549,684 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.14.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.