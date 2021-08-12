CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock Price Down 8%

Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) fell 8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. 19,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,866,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $903.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.00 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lev Peker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,018,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,118,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Meniane sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $2,024,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,712 shares of company stock valued at $5,446,667 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CarParts.com by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,029,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after purchasing an additional 616,127 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CarParts.com by 544.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 42,814 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CarParts.com by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarParts.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.