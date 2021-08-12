Catherine Hastings Sells 1,500 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Stock

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total transaction of $343,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of IIPR stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $231.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,171. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.50 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 165.60 and a quick ratio of 165.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.13.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

