Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $290.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes and Chariot Eagle. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures. Cavco Industries is focused on building quality, energy efficient homes for the modern day home buyer. Green building involves the creation of an energy efficient envelope including higher utilization of renewable materials. These homes provide environmentally-friendly maintenance requirements, high indoor air quality, specially designed ventilation systems, best use of space, and passive solar orientation. “

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ CVCO traded up $7.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $259.66. 30,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,858. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.79. Cavco Industries has a 12-month low of $162.88 and a 12-month high of $259.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 277.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 555.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

