CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $192.75

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $192.75 and last traded at $191.59, with a volume of 12532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.63.

CDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. lifted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

Get CDW alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,341 shares of company stock worth $19,142,065 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 322.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in CDW by 103.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.