Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives $68.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Celsius alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.19. The stock had a trading volume of 73,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,185. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 705.97 and a beta of 2.14. Celsius has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.94.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,828,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Celsius by 2,574.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 184,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 177,625 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Celsius by 22.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Celsius during the second quarter valued at $820,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Celsius by 214.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 42,273 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Celsius during the second quarter valued at $163,000. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.