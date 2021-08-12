Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Centene were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Centene by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.