Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Centerra Gold from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,082. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.19. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $13.62.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 20.49%. On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0556 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth $136,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

