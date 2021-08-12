Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 11,634 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 67,719 shares.The stock last traded at $7.31 and had previously closed at $7.36.

The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.0556 dividend. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC raised shares of Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,479,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at $6,598,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at $136,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at $4,315,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at $6,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78.

About Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

