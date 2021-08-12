Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Upgraded to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.84.

CG stock traded down C$0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$9.18. 404,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,802. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.63. The company has a market cap of C$2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 5.12. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.21 and a 12 month high of C$17.92.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$508.90 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 1.598439 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

