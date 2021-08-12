Centrica (LON:CNA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Centrica plc (LON:CNA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 50.03 ($0.65). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 49.82 ($0.65), with a volume of 11,963,318 shares traded.

Separately, restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 65 ($0.85).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of £2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85.

In other Centrica news, insider Chris OShea purchased 45,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £21,220.50 ($27,724.72). Also, insider Carol Arrowsmith acquired 49,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £24,643 ($32,196.24). Insiders purchased 95,317 shares of company stock worth $4,631,363 over the last ninety days.

About Centrica (LON:CNA)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

