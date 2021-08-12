Centrica (LON:CNA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Centrica plc (LON:CNA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 50.03 ($0.65). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 49.82 ($0.65), with a volume of 11,963,318 shares traded.
Separately, restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 65 ($0.85).
The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of £2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85.
About Centrica (LON:CNA)
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.
