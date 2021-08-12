Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ CNTY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,589. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. Century Casinos had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.04%. On average, analysts predict that Century Casinos will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Century Casinos by 33.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,583,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,536,000 after purchasing an additional 653,596 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Century Casinos by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 626,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 515,874 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Century Casinos by 658.8% in the 1st quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 591,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 513,893 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Century Casinos by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 164,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Century Casinos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

