Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Trading Up 0.6%

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.83 and last traded at $14.80. 503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82.

About Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF)

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.