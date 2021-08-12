Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) CAO Sells $219,175.00 in Stock

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,339.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael R. Battaglioli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of Cerner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00.

Cerner stock opened at $79.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 11.0% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 97,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 67,309 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Cerner by 75.4% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 100,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 43,205 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cerner by 918.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 461,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,180,000 after buying an additional 416,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

