CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

Shares of CEVA stock traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $45.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,302. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.35. CEVA has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.38, a P/E/G ratio of 169.27 and a beta of 1.03.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CEVA will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,516,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,147,000 after buying an additional 301,423 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 528.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 265,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after buying an additional 223,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,595,000 after buying an additional 205,638 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,725,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in CEVA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

