Chad M. Holmes Sells 6,725 Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $617,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CRA International stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.56. 41,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,808. CRA International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.32 and a 52 week high of $95.02. The company has a market cap of $698.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.39.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 17.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

CRAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in CRA International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,000,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRA International by 779.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 268,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,999,000 after buying an additional 238,141 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of CRA International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 304,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CRA International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CRA International in the 2nd quarter worth $811,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.