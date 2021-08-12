Chalice Mining Limited (ASX:CHN) Insider Stephen Quin Sells 3,522 Shares

Chalice Mining Limited (ASX:CHN) insider Stephen Quin sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.83 ($4.88), for a total value of A$24,055.26 ($17,182.33).

Stephen Quin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Stephen Quin sold 20,000 shares of Chalice Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$8.78 ($6.27), for a total transaction of A$175,500.00 ($125,357.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 19.41 and a current ratio of 19.51.

Chalice Mining Limited operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, palladium, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties include the Julimar Nickel-Copper- platinum group element project that covers an area of approximately 2,000 square kilometers situated in Avon Region, Western Australia; and the Pyramid Hill gold project, which covers an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers located in Bendigo Region, Victoria.

