Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 508 ($6.64). Charles Stanley Group shares last traded at GBX 508 ($6.64), with a volume of 3,750 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAY. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 406 ($5.30) price objective on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a report on Monday, July 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £264.29 million and a P/E ratio of 25.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 379.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Charles Stanley Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. Charles Stanley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.45%.

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

