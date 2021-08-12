Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 10,165 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,438 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 10,165 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 75.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3.1% during the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYFT stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.41. The company had a trading volume of 80,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,687,426. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.93. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LYFT shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.23.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

