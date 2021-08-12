Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,340 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Terex worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 270.0% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 79,100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Terex by 12.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 5.2% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 32,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Terex by 19.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TEX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

Shares of NYSE TEX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,285. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.66. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

