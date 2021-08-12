Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,572 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 12,356 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE:AXP traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,723. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.