Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 257,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,240,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,695,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,885,000 after purchasing an additional 435,237 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 330.0% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $72,640,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $61,226,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,621,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,514,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLV traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $21.48. 840,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,706,318. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

