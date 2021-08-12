Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,147 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 141,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,309,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,423,000 after purchasing an additional 139,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,037.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 595,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,000,000 after purchasing an additional 542,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BLMN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.54.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.78. The company had a trading volume of 33,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

