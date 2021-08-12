ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $79.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CCXI. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ChemoCentryx from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.48. 30,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,887. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.46. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after purchasing an additional 171,898 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 190.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,754,000 after purchasing an additional 58,992 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 8.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 831,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,594,000 after buying an additional 67,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 23.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 718,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,832,000 after buying an additional 137,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

