Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44, RTT News reports. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 109.73% and a net margin of 109.73%.

CHK stock opened at $56.94 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.344 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.65%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHK. Capital One Financial upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

