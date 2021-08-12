Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Chesapeake Utilities has raised its dividend payment by 34.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.14. The company had a trading volume of 26,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.50. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $72.89 and a 1-year high of $131.59.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPK shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $269,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

