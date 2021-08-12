Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.5% during the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

CVX traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.06. 335,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,377,195. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $197.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

