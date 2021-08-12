Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of CMRX stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.44. 217,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,135. The stock has a market cap of $555.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.56. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 3,035.43% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chimerix news, Director Fred A. Middleton acquired 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $54,418.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,486.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth $44,179,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth $17,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth $16,763,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth about $8,823,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth about $6,823,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

